Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss unaccompanied minors at Wednesday press conference

Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.
Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott will be holding a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the unaccompanied minor crisis in Texas.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 12 p.m.

You will be able to watch it live on CBS7, CBS7.com and the CBS7 Facebook page.

On Sunday night, Midland officials learned that hundreds of children were being moved to a holding facility in Midland County.

The U.S. government plans to house up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers at a convention center in downtown Dallas as well.

