Charismatic defensive back leading UTPB to undefeated start

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UTPB football team is off to the best start in program history, earning its third straight win over the weekend. The Falcons moved to 3-0 this season, behind an outstanding defensive performance.

Leading the way in the 31-6 win over Western New Mexico was senior defensive back D’Ondre Robinson.

The New Jersey native became UTPB’s all time interception leader after picking off two passes on Saturday. He returned one of those for a game-sealing touchdown.

“He’s the heartbeat of our program,” UTPB Head Coach Justin Carrigan said. “He’s kind of where it all starts. He’s a bit silly, he keeps everything loose, but he knows how to turn it on. The guys feed off him. That’s what’s most important about D’Ondre: He leads our locker room and leads us on the field.”

The Falcons are on the road again this week, playing at Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday.

The last time these teams met, UTPB recorded the biggest blowout win in its history, with a 70-14 demolition of the Javelinas in 2019.

