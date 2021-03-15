Texas Rangers investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Monahans

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead in Monahans over the weekend.

According to DPS, the shooting happened on Saturday.

A suspect was killed in the shooting, though the suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

No other details have been released on the shooting at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.