Texas Rangers investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Monahans

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN Image)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead in Monahans over the weekend.

According to DPS, the shooting happened on Saturday.

A suspect was killed in the shooting, though the suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

No other details have been released on the shooting at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

