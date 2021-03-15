Advertisement

Snow fun: Lions romp in fresh powder at Denver Zoo

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The animals at the Denver Zoo love a good snow day as much as anyone.

After two feet of fresh powder blanketed the metro area, four of the zoo’s lions took advantage of it and went for a romp.

The 5-year-old brothers – Bahati, Kito, Jasiri and Usiku – can be seen playing in the deep snow in a video published to social media.

“Lions spend most of their day finding ways to keep cool, so our lions actually love the snow!” the zoo said on Twitter.

And if these regal cats do catch a chill, they have heated bedrooms waiting for when they’re back inside.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several buses of migrants arrived at a holding facility in Midland County overnight.
Midland leaders blindsided by arrival of migrants at holding facility
(CBS7 File Photo)
Texas lawmaker files bill to raise minimum teacher salary to $70,000
Carla Byrne’s brother was among the seven people killed in the 2019 Odessa Mass Shooting. Now,...
Finding meaning in the loss: Woman whose brother was killed in Odessa Mass Shooting works for change
Tell me something good: Medical Center Hospital board members spent Saturday afternoon...
Tell Me Something Good: MCH board members celebrate volunteer birthdays
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Federal government to have offer for Midlanders charged in D.C. riots in the coming weeks

Latest News

Police said the 71-year-old man appeared to lose control of his car as he drove under an...
3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Immigrant teens to be housed at Dallas convention center
Rep. Deb Haaland was pressed by Sen. John Barrasso on the subject of fossil fuels and climate...
Haaland OK’d at Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo a placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S....
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
David Sedaris coming to Odessa
David Sedaris coming to Odessa