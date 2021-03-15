Pfluger: Influx of migrants a result of Biden Administration rolling back Trump’s policies

EL PASO, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger was at the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday visiting migrant holding facilities and speaking with Border Patrol officials as they see a rise in border crossings.

Eleven republicans from the U.S. House of Representatives, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, say they’re worried about the impact a surge of migrants could have on the country specifically because of human trafficking concerns as well as COVID-19.

Congressman Pfluger was particularly upset with how the federal government handled the migrant holding facility in Midland County. He believes that the late notification and moving children through the cover of darkness was intentional.

“I think part of it probably was. I think the other part of it is they’re in chaos. They don’t have a plan for how to keep our country secure. I think it really signals the lack of willingness to identify and call this for what it is,” said Pfluger.

Pfluger says the influx of immigrants can be directly attributed to the Biden Administration’s rollback of Trump-era immigration policies.

On Monday evening Pfluger is set to arrive in Midland where he will speak with leaders about the situation and hopefully get some answers.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.