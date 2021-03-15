Advertisement

Pfluger: Influx of migrants a result of Biden Administration rolling back Trump’s policies

Congressman August Pfluger speaks outside of a border facility in El Paso on Monday, March 15.
Congressman August Pfluger speaks outside of a border facility in El Paso on Monday, March 15.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger was at the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday visiting migrant holding facilities and speaking with Border Patrol officials as they see a rise in border crossings.

Eleven republicans from the U.S. House of Representatives, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, say they’re worried about the impact a surge of migrants could have on the country specifically because of human trafficking concerns as well as COVID-19.

Congressman Pfluger was particularly upset with how the federal government handled the migrant holding facility in Midland County. He believes that the late notification and moving children through the cover of darkness was intentional.

“I think part of it probably was. I think the other part of it is they’re in chaos. They don’t have a plan for how to keep our country secure. I think it really signals the lack of willingness to identify and call this for what it is,” said Pfluger.

Pfluger says the influx of immigrants can be directly attributed to the Biden Administration’s rollback of Trump-era immigration policies.

On Monday evening Pfluger is set to arrive in Midland where he will speak with leaders about the situation and hopefully get some answers.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several buses of migrants arrived at a holding facility in Midland County overnight.
Buses of young migrants arrive at Midland County holding facility overnight
(CBS7 File Photo)
Texas lawmaker files bill to raise minimum teacher salary to $70,000
Carla Byrne’s brother was among the seven people killed in the 2019 Odessa Mass Shooting. Now,...
Finding meaning in the loss: Woman whose brother was killed in Odessa Mass Shooting works for change
Tell me something good: Medical Center Hospital board members spent Saturday afternoon...
Tell Me Something Good: MCH board members celebrate volunteer birthdays
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Federal government to have offer for Midlanders charged in D.C. riots in the coming weeks

Latest News

Midland officials speak after hundreds of migrants are bused to Midland County holding facility
Midland officials speak after hundreds of migrants are bused to Midland County holding facility
Several buses of migrants arrived at a holding facility in Midland County overnight.
Buses of young migrants arrive at Midland County holding facility overnight
Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jose Rodriguez wears a mask as he prepares...
Average number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas decreasing
Buses of migrants arrive at Midland holding facility
Buses of migrants arrive at Midland holding facility