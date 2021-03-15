Advertisement

Odessa firefighter charged with possession of child pornography

(WSAZ)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa firefighter was arrested last week on a federal possession of child pornography charge.

According to court documents, federal agents found child pornography on the phone of Jeremy Barrera after an ongoing child exploitation investigation.

The documents say Barrera’s phone had several videos with underage girls. His phone also showed he exchanged messages with others about the videos and was in several group chats where videos and pictures were shared.

Barrera was arrested on March 11 and is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The City of Odessa released the following statement on Barrera:

The City of Odessa/Odessa Fire Rescue has been notified firefighter Jeremy Barrera turned himself into federal authorities on March 11, 2021, after an arrest warrant was issued. We are conducting our own internal investigation to see if this employee violated any City or Departmental policies. He will remain on administrative leave without pay until the investigation is complete.

