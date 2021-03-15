Advertisement

Average number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas decreasing

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jose Rodriguez wears a mask as he prepares...
Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jose Rodriguez wears a mask as he prepares the street for a cattle drive demonstration for spectators at the Fort Worth Stockyards Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5%.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, including the state mask mandate.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths.

The department also said the number of hospitalizations continued to drop, to 4,093.

