Tell Me Something Good: MCH board members celebrate volunteer birthdays

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tell me something good: Medical Center Hospital board members spent Saturday afternoon celebrating two hospital volunteers’ birthdays.

MCH volunteers are an essential part of the hospital’s culture - they help with anything from check-ins to handing out popcorn.

The pandemic put the program on a temporary hold, but MCH makes sure the volunteers know how much they are missed.

Board members held birthday parades filled with balloons and treats for Esther Sofge and Joy Johnson.

“They are so excited. We did one about three weeks ago for a lady that had just started volunteering. She’d only been there about a month. We showed up, and her husband told us how depressed she had been and how wonderful this was. She was so excited. The first one we did was a surprise as well, miss Faye. It has just been a blessing. All of them said it just made them feel so loved, and they missed us so much,” said MCH auxiliary board president Pamela Andrews.

Both of the birthday girls said they were surprised and grateful for the celebration.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.