Grab your kilts! The West Texas Celtic Fair is in full swing at the Horseshoe

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It was a rough day outside, but inside at the horseshoe, the West Texas Celtic Fair provided some fun.

“A lot of these people here, we’re not blood family, but we’re family,” said fair owner Roy Raney.

Roy Raney owns the Celtic fair and takes a lot of pride in keeping it running year after year.

He says it’s essential for people to be able to come and celebrate their heritage as one nation.

“Being western European, being Scottish, Irish, Welsh, Cornish, all the nations represented by the Celtic nation…that is being lost. People come here, and it’s just a melting pot that the U.S. is supposed to be. But when they get here, a lot of where they come from gets lost in the shuffle.”

The fair is two full days of music, shopping, eating, drinking, and even sword fighting.

The West Texas Celtic Fair was the last event held at the Horseshoe before Midland County shut down last year.

Raney says he got nervous that the pandemic could cancel the event, but he’s glad the show could go on, kilts and all.

“Just come by yourself. We’ll have people who go to another event happening in town this weekend that will wear their clothes here, and they’re welcome. Anybody is welcome just to come and be comfortable and have a good time. Listen to the music, eat, drink, and have a party,” said Raney.

This year is the 17th running of the fair, and Raney says he hopes it will continue for years to come.

