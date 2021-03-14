Advertisement

Gov. Abbott: Federal HHS sending some migrants to Midland

Abbott said he found out Saturday night that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...
Abbott said he found out Saturday night that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is planning on sending some of the growing number of migrants at the border to a holding facility in Midland.(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As the migrant crisis at the border continues to grow, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced during a Fox News interview Sunday morning that the Biden administration is planning to send some migrants from the border to a holding facility in Midland.

“We got surprise news at 9:30 last night...from the federal [Department of Health and Human Services] that they’re going to be sending some of these migrants to a holding facility in Midland,” Abbott said during the interview with Maria Bartiromo.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton confirmed the news to CBS7, saying city and county officials are scheduled to meet tomorrow to discuss the issue.

The Biden administration announced Saturday that FEMA would support governmentwide efforts over the next three months to safely receive, shelter, and transfer minor children who arrive alone at the U.S. southwest border, without a parent or other adult.

While Abbott says he’s eager to work with the president to solve the issue, he’s not happy the federal government never mentioned setting up a holding facility in Midland.

“If [the Biden administration] is going to be working with us, the governor of the State of Texas has to know exactly what they’re doing,” Abbott said.

Abbott added that he hadn’t received any information about the number of migrants or any COVID-19 protocols the federal government plans to use.

