Advertisement

2 killed, 10 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department...
Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, leaving two people dead and 10 others wounded, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting at around 4:40 a.m. at a business, police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Those shot range in age from 20 to 44 years old.

Jara didn’t provide further details about the shooting, including whether investigators believe all of the shots were fired by one person or what led to it.

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(CBS7 File Photo)
Texas lawmaker files bill to raise minimum teacher salary to $70,000
Carla Byrne’s brother was among the seven people killed in the 2019 Odessa Mass Shooting. Now,...
Finding meaning in the loss: Woman whose brother was killed in Odessa Mass Shooting works for change
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Federal government to have offer for Midlanders charged in D.C. riots in the coming weeks
A heavy police presence was reported at Comfort Inn in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Suspect identified in deadly shooting involving Lone Star Fugitive Task Force
CBS7 spoke to people on both sides of the hotly contested bill to find out why they think it...
A Texas House bill would shift wreck liability from commercial vehicle companies to drivers

Latest News

Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These...
London police under pressure over clashes at women’s protest
Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later...
Police: 4 found dead in Indianapolis home, missing baby found safe
In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum...
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys
This Friday, March 12, 2021 photo released by the Portland Police Bureau shows weapons and...
Portland police: Detained protesters had firearms, bear spray, hammers