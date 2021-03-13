Advertisement

US air travel on the rebound despite pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Commercial air travel appears to be on the upswing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration said its agents screened more than 1.3 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide on Friday.

Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a tweet that the last time the number was that high was March 15, 2020 – about a year ago.

Public health officials generally have cautioned against commercial travel.

Farbstein included a reminder in her tweet, saying “if you choose to fly, wear that mask!”

President Joe Biden marked Thursday’s first anniversary of the pandemic with a prime-time address to the nation in which he said he expects to have enough coronavirus vaccine for all Americans by May 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Federal government to have offer for Midlanders charged in D.C. riots in the coming weeks
(CBS7 File Photo)
Texas lawmaker files bill to raise minimum teacher salary to $70,000
Carla Byrne’s brother was among the seven people killed in the 2019 Odessa Mass Shooting. Now,...
Finding meaning in the loss: Woman whose brother was killed in Odessa Mass Shooting works for change
CBS7 spoke to people on both sides of the hotly contested bill to find out why they think it...
A Texas House bill would shift wreck liability from commercial vehicle companies to drivers
State Representative Brooks Landgraf with the family of Leilah Hernandez.
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf’s Active Shooter Alert bill passes out of committee unanimously

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Patterns emerge in jury screening for trial in Floyd’s death
In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl,...
Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions
Calif. man accused of killing sons for insurance payout gets 212 years on fraud charges
Calif. man accused of killing sons for insurance payout gets 212 years on fraud charges
Calif. man accused of killing sons for insurance payout gets 212 years on fraud charges
Calif. man accused of killing sons for insurance payout gets 212 years on fraud charges