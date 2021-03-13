Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:07 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ector County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a shooting Thursday.
Ector County deputies investigating shooting in Notrees
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
A heavy police presence was reported at Comfort Inn in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Suspect identified in deadly shooting involving Lone Star Fugitive Task Force
Jenny Cudd as seen in her Facebook Livestream on Jan 6, 2021
Jenny Cudd wants trial moved to West Texas from D.C.
CBS7 spoke to people on both sides of the hotly contested bill to find out why they think it...
A Texas House bill would shift wreck liability from commercial vehicle companies to drivers

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Carla Byrne’s brother was among the seven people killed in the 2019 Odessa Mass Shooting. Now,...
Finding meaning in the loss: Woman whose brother was killed in Odessa Mass Shooting works for change
FILE - The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane takes off,...
Airline passenger accused of refusing mask, then urinating