State Rep. Brooks Landgraf’s Active Shooter Alert bill passes out of committee unanimously

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Legislation from State Representative Brooks Landgraf that would create the Texas Active Shooter Alert System has been unanimously approved by the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety.

House Bill 103 would have the Texas Department of Public Safety create a system that would alert the public when a law enforcement agency determines there is an active shooter situation.

Rep. Landgraf began creating the bill after working with families of victims of the August 31, 2019, mass shooting that left seven people dead and 25 people injured.

Leilah Hernandez, 15, was the youngest victim who was killed in the shooting.

“Leilah’s entire family made the 6-hour drive to Austin to testify on behalf of the bill, to tell their story and honor Leilah’s life,” Landgraf explained. “Their testimony was powerful, and motivated the committee to move the bill immediately. I am grateful for the family’s strength and courage, and I am thankful to Chairman James White for moving HB 103 out of committee so quickly.”

Leilah’s mother and uncle testified before the committee about their experience and shared why they believe the system would have saved Leilah’s life.

“My hope is that the Texas Active Shooter Alert System will prevent other Texas families from enduring the grief and heartbreak that Leilah’s family has to live with for the rest of their life,” Landgraf continued. “The goal of HB 103 is to save lives and assist first responders during active, mass shooting situations. This is an opportunity to keep Texans safe without infringing on anyone’s liberties.”

