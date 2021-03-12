Advertisement

Netflix testing way to crack down on account sharing

The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your...
The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.'(Source: Netflix/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you share your Netflix account with other people, listen up.

The company’s terms of service say accounts “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

The streaming giant is testing a new feature that could crack down on password sharing.

The way it would work is when a user selects their profile on a shared Netflix account, a pop-up will ask them to verify the account with a text or email sent to the account holder.

Users can also choose to verify later, in which case, the pop-up will show up again at an undetermined later date.

If they can’t confirm they’re an authorized user, viewers will be prompted to set up a new account.

The test feature is rolling out to a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Ector County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a shooting Thursday.
Ector County deputies investigating shooting in Notrees
A heavy police presence was reported at Comfort Inn in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Suspect identified in deadly shooting involving Lone Star Fugitive Task Force
Jenny Cudd as seen in her Facebook Livestream on Jan 6, 2021
Jenny Cudd wants trial moved to West Texas from D.C.
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals rescue 31 missing children in Texas

Latest News

Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Federal government to have offer for Midlanders charged in D.C. riots in the coming weeks
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other...
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize
Cases of coronavirus variants believed to be more contagious have been identified in just about...
2 ways to combat coronavirus variants
New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio thinks the time has come for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.
NYC Mayor DeBlasio: Cuomo must resign
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Multiple members of NY’s congressional delegation say Cuomo should resign