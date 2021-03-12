Federal government to have offer for Midlanders charged in D.C. riots in the coming weeks

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The federal government will have an offer on the table for the two Midlanders facing charges for participating in the January 6 riots at the Capitol within the next two to three weeks.

During a virtual hearing Friday morning for Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa, Washington D.C. Federal Judge Trevor McFadden also decided against making a decision on Cudd’s motion to move her potential trial to West Texas.

However, Rosa’s lawyer said that he had no intention of filing a similar motion at this time.

Both Cudd and Rosa agreed they would like their cases tried separately as they have both made incriminating statements towards each other.

Their next hearing is scheduled for April 29.

