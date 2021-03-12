Advertisement

By land or by phone: Midland treatment center unveils ‘Promise Campaign’ to help addicts

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Springboard center is a recovery and sober living facility in Midland that operates several programs to help people suffering from addiction.

“We have a years’ worth of treatment dedicated to our clients,” Director of Operations Roberta Dodd said. “We have a detox program, a residential program, intensive outpatient, and a sober living environment.”

Dodd can speak to the effectiveness of the program. She was a client back in 2014.

“I was hopelessly addicted to drugs and alcohol,” she said. “I had lost every belonging I had, all my relationships. I was at bottom.”

The center helped Roberta recover. That is, in fact, what the center is for.

“I walked in through the detox door,” she said. “I had no idea what was fixing to happen.”

But now, the Springboard Center is hoping to get to addicts before they walk in via a texting program designed to provide an immediate response.

“A lot of times, addicts have a hard time,” said Paul Colwell, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Maybe they’re tweaking or something like that and it’s hard to talk. Maybe it’s late at night. So, as a form of communication, it’s easy to send a text.”

The campaign works like this. Text one of three keywords to 50700:

1. HOPE

2. SBC

3. PROMISE

You’ll receive an immediate response from someone within Springboard. So far, the latest ‘Promise Campaign’ has received about 75 texts. But texting wasn’t an option for Roberta in 2014. Now, she hopes it helps break down barriers for people seeking help.

“There’s a lot of shame and guilt, and most people do have phones at their disposal,” she said. “Most people have a phone in their pockets. And in those moments, you have to catch the window.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from substance or alcohol abuse, you can text any of the three keywords to 50700 to learn more about the Springboard Center’s treatment options.

