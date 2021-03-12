Advertisement

Big Spring ISD school board votes to end mask mandate

Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Face masks are now optional at all Big Spring ISD campuses and offices.

BSISD’s school board voted Thursday night 5-2 in favor of ending the district’s mask mandate.

The school district will also begin to phase in its on-campus visitor policies as it monitors COVID-19 cases.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, BSISD has stayed consistent with the Governor’s orders, TEA guidance, and requests of our local Howard County Health Authorities. We will continue to work with each of these organizations to monitor COVID-19 health conditions within our public schools and community,” said BSIDS Superintendent Jay McWilliams.

McWilliams says that the district reserves the right to require face masks if it sees an escalation in COVID-19 cases at schools or in the community.

Big Spring ISD Board of Trustees vote to end mask mandate
