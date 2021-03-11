U.S. Marshals rescue 31 missing children in Texas

DALLAS, Texas (KOSA) - The U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations have rescued 31 missing children in the DFW-area.

According to a release, the children were rescued as a result of “Operation Missing in the Metroplex,” a mong-loth operation that involved working with police departments to find missing children.

“To observe law enforcement partnerships and community concerns culminate into such a successful recovery outcome is rewarding,” said Acting United States Marshal Quintella Downs-Bradshaw. “Victims should know they are not forgotten, there is hope and a way to return home.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Missing & Unidentified Persons Unit and the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services helped to provide critical intelligence for the operation while the nonprofit 4theONE relayed tips that led to rescues.

“While this joint operation lasted approximately 30 days, HSI Dallas will continue working relentlessly to identify and recover missing children who become vulnerable to human traffickers across the North Texas region,” said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Ryan L. Spradlin. “Our continued collaboration with our local, state and federal law-enforcement partners and non-governmental organizations is vital to combatting this global epidemic.”

Officials say that at least seen of the missing children were tied to sex trafficking. Cases included:

A 15-year-old Jane Doe recovered by Dallas Police at a residence in Dallas following a tip by a confidential source.

A 17-year-old Jane Doe recovered by Dallas Police inside a vehicle in Dallas.

A 16-year-old Jane Doe recovered by Arlington Police inside a residence in Kerens, TX following an analysis of social media.

A 13-year-old Jane Doe recovered by Fort Worth Police inside an apartment in Fort Worth.

A 15-year-old Jane Doe from Fort Worth recovered in an Uber in Houston during a prostitution sting.

A 16-year-old Jane Doe recovered by Fort Worth Police at a “john’s” house in Fort Worth.

A 16-year-old Jane Doe recovered by Dallas Police walking on Lancaster Blvd.

The other 24 children were recovered from friends or relatives and were reunited with their legal guardians.

If your child is missing, call local law enforcement immediately, and provide them with your child’s name, height, weight, any other descriptive identifiers (glasses, braces, etc), and the circumstances under which they went missing. Then, consider calling the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) for additional support.

