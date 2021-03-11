ORMC administering booster shots to those who received 1st shot at Ratliff Stadium on or before Feb. 25

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center is now administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who received their first dose at Ratliff Stadium on or before February 25.

The doses will be administered at ORMC’s Community Health Center which is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those who are due for their second dose will receive an email from “Vaccine Tracker” with information on an appointment.

If the time slot doesn’t work, individuals are welcome to walk-in to receive their 2nd dose during the hours listed above if it has been 17 days since the 1st dose was received.

Check out the following Q&A for more information:

What if I am due for my 2nd dose but have not received an email with my scheduled appointment?

· If you received your 1st dose at Ratliff Stadium on or before February 25, and have not received an email with your scheduled appointment:

o Step one : Check your junk and spam folder for an email from a “Vaccine Tracker” email address

o Step two: Email Deborah Chester at Deborah.Chester@steward.org with the subject line “2nd Booster Appointment” and provide your name, DOB, and date/location of 1st dose.

What if I am past my window for my booster shot?

Even if it is past the time window listed on your vaccination card, it is still perfectly fine to receive your booster without having to start over. The CDC’s updated guidance was revised to allow for second dose administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the 1st if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval. CDC is not advocating for people to delay getting their second dose, but the data from clinical trials support this range.

