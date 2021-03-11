Advertisement

Oh, what a birthday week for Dr. Seuss books

More than 1.2 million copies of his stories sold last week
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Oh, the books that sold last week by Dr. Seuss.

More than 1.2 million copies of stories by the late children’s author sold in the first week of March — more than quadruple from the week before — following the news that his estate was pulling six books because of racial and ethnic stereotyping. For days virtually every book in the top 20 on Amazon’s bestseller list was by Dr. Seuss.

According to NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85% of retail sales, the top sellers weren’t even the books being withdrawn. “The Cat in the Hat” sold more than 100,000 copies, compared to just 17,000 in the previous week. “Green Eggs and Ham” topped 90,000 copies, and “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” sold around 88,000.

The six books going out of print are “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Dr. Seuss was born on March 2, 1904, and sales traditionally go up during his birthday week. But this year they likely received an extra shot because of those most opposed to the estate’s decision. Conservatives soon responded with allegations of “cancel culture,” as Fox News provided extensive coverage and such prominent Republicans as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy released videos of themselves reading from Seuss books.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Odessa rescinds face mask declaration
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Arrest made in Midland hit-and-run crash
Attorney General Ken Paxton gave local authorities until 6 p.m. to come into compliance with...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warns Austin to drop mask mandate by 6 p.m. or be sued
Jenny Cudd as seen in her Facebook Livestream on Jan 6, 2021
Jenny Cudd wants trial moved to West Texas from D.C.

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, a passer-by walks past a sign offering directions to an...
Uber, Lyft team up on database to expose abusive drivers
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reads "Green Eggs and Ham."
McCarthy reads Dr. Seuss
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals rescue 31 missing children in Texas
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state's...
Mississippi gov. signs bill limiting transgender athletes