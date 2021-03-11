Midlanders offer different takes on Gov. Abbott rescinding the mask mandate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

To mask or not to mask?

That’s the question businesses all over Texas are asking themselves this week after Governor Greg Abbott lifted the mask mandate and allowed business to open 100%.

At The Buffalo Nickel the owners decided they’re going to let customers choose for themselves.

For nearly a year, bars like The Buffalo Nickel have been pouring out what savings they have to stay afloat through waves of coronavirus restrictions.

“A lot of bars and restaurants did not survive,” The Buffalo Nickel Co-Owner Michele Kettle said. “We barely did.”

But the Kettle sees the rescinded mandates as a light at the end of the tunnel.

From now on, The Buffalo Nickel will take in customers at full capacity and allow both the staff and guests to decide if they want to wear a mask.

“I am 100% letting people take care of their own health measures making their own decisions for their healthcare,” Kettle said. “Whatever works best for them.”

Kettle said she has nothing against masks, but wants to stay neutral in the debate by washing her hands of any rules on masking.

Heather Bredimus, however, doesn’t think that will cut it.

She thinks because the governor has relaxed the rules, people will take that as permission to ignore safety measures that have kept the virus at bay.

“People are going to be a lot more brazen about not wearing masks and it’s just going to head more in that direction,” she said.

Months ago, Bredimus started the Masks in Midland Facebook page to connect people to businesses that follow CDC guidelines.

She said it’ll be tougher for those business to operate safety now that there’s no meaningful support behind those guidelines. On top of that, Bredimus warns that our cases could go back up if vaccinated people feel like they can forgo masks instead of keeping their guard up.

“You can still pass it on to your children,” Bredimus said. “You can still pass it on to people who have not had the opportunity to get vaccinated. That’s why I feel like it was an awful time for Governor Abbott to do this.”

The Buffalo Nickel’s management also emphasized that if you want to wear a mask or you want a staff member to wear one they’re happy to accommodate you.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.