Jenny Cudd wants trial moved to West Texas from D.C.

Jenny Cudd, 36, the Midlander who is facing charges related to being a part of the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol, could eventually have her trial be moved to West Texas.

The Washington Post reports that Cudd’s Attorneys made that request to a Federal Judge on Wednesday saying “a more Republican-friendly jury would decide her guilt or innocence more fairly.”

You’ll remember, CBS7 reported in January 2021, that Cudd had bragged about being at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riots.

Cudd was indicted on several charges including, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building, obstruction of an official proceeding, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and parading.

The WaPo also reports that her motion of a venue-change is thought to be the first requested among the more than 300 people federally charged so far.

If convicted, Jenny Cudd could face up to 20 years in prison. No decision has been made yet in her motion for a venue change.

