Ector County deputies investigating shooting in Notrees

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in Notrees on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home on 3rd Street off of State Highway 302.

No other details have been released at this time.

CBS7 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

