Ector County deputies investigating shooting in Notrees
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in Notrees on Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened at a home on 3rd Street off of State Highway 302.
No other details have been released at this time.
CBS7 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.