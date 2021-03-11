Advertisement

Biden wants all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address on Thursday night to announce that he is directing states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no later than May 1.

That’s according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Biden’s evening address on the one year anniversary of the pandemic. The officials say the president will also say that there is a good chance Americans will be able to safely gather in small groups by July 4.

Biden is also expected to stress that the “fight is far from over.” But he’ll say the nation will be in a “far better place” by the Independence Day holiday if Americans wear masks, follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated when it is their turn. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to keep the focus on the president’s address.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Odessa rescinds face mask declaration
Jenny Cudd as seen in her Facebook Livestream on Jan 6, 2021
Jenny Cudd wants trial moved to West Texas from D.C.
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Arrest made in Midland hit-and-run crash
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Attorney General Ken Paxton gave local authorities until 6 p.m. to come into compliance with...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warns Austin to drop mask mandate by 6 p.m. or be sued

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden to address nation, wants everyone vaccine-eligible by May 1
A Texas House bill would shift wreck liability from commercial vehicle companies to its drivers
A Texas House bill would shift wreck liability from commercial vehicle companies to its drivers
CBS7 spoke to people on both sides of the hotly contested bill to find out why they think it...
A Texas House bill would shift wreck liability from commercial vehicle companies to its drivers
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, provides...
This time, the stimulus package helps more college students