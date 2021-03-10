Advertisement

Waste Control Specialists won’t move high level nuclear waste to Permian Basin without state’s approval

By Kate Porter
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - In a meeting on environmental regulation yesterday, Waste Control Specialists said they would not be moving high-level nuclear waste into the Permian Basin without the state’s approval.

Texas lawmakers, such as Representative Brooks Landgraf, have presented legislation that would shut the door on WCS ever bringing high-level nuclear waste to Andrews county.

Representative Landgraf tells CBS 7 that the nuclear waste facility here in Andrews houses rubber gloves and hospital gowns.

Landgraf says WCS proposed a plan to bring higher-level nuclear waste like rods used at nuclear testing sites.

That proposal spurred representative Landgraf into action - he presented a bill to block all high-level waste being stored or disposed of here in Texas.

This thinking isn’t isolated to the Republican party.

Midland County Democrat, David Rosen, agrees that high-level nuclear waste does not have a place in the Permian Basin.

The bottom line for Andrews residents: WCS will still store nuclear waste There, but it’s up in the air about the level of radioactivity.

I reached out to WCS several times today for comment but have not heard back as of right now.

