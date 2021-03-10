Odessa hospitals ready for a modest case uptick after mask mandate ends

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The statewide mask mandate is about to be lifted on Wednesday and hospitals are preparing for a potential spike in cases.

The hospitals are about to face two new challenges: the repealed mask mandate and spring break.

Medical Center Hospital President Russell Tippin said through the past year we’ve typically seen cases rise after holiday breaks when people travel to visit friends and family.

He expects this to happen yet again, but fortunately right now there aren’t many coronavirus patients occupying rooms, so they have the bedspace to handle a moderate increase.

However, there’s two sides to that advantage.

Odessa Regional Medical Center’s president said state resources have pulled back because our hospitalizations are lower. So, if we get a big spike in patients there won’t be as many staff members to help care for them.

“We soon will not have any of those state nurses or physicians in our hospitals to help take care of the community,” ORMC President Stacey Brown said. “So, it’s that much more important for us to make sure that we don’t see a significant backward trend.”

That being said, both Odessa hospitals said they have faith that the community will keep wearing masks and social distancing even though the state isn’t forcing them.

When the mask mandate ends on Wednesday, no one will be punished by the state for refusing to wear a mask. However, businesses can still choose to require customers to wear a mask if they want to. All of the hospitals will continue to make masks and screenings mandatory for anyone who wants to visit.

