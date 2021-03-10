Advertisement

Monahans volleyball players volunteer to pick up trash during Spring Break

Members of the Monahans volleyball club found a way to give back during their time off.
Members of the Monahans volleyball club found a way to give back during their time off.
By Shane Battis
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -

Spring Break is typically a time for students to sit back and relax, but the volleyball team in Monahans found another way to use their time.

The team spent part of a day making their town a bit more beautiful.

The girls saw posts on Facebook about rampant trash off the side of the road in Monahans and decided they should do something about it. They got together with trash bags in hand to pick up some of the waste that had been littered along the road.

“I feel like we should help more in Monahans,” Addyson Carasco said. “And I felt like very happy to do that.”

One of the girls’ parents told us it was wonderful seeing young community members take action for the greater good.

