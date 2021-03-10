City of Odessa rescinds face mask declaration

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council voted six to one to rescind the Mayoral Declaration Regarding Face Coverings and the Mayoral Declaration of Continued Response to the COVID-19 disaster in a Tuesday night meeting.

The council’s decision becomes effective immediately.

The declarations required residents to wear face coverings while in businesses or public facilities. The ordinance was unanimously approved by the previous council on November 25, 2020.

Council member Mari Willis voted against rescinding the ordinances. Willis said the decision is premature.

Several city council members, including Willis, spent time in the meeting thanking the community for their help in mitigating the spread of the virus by following the ordinances. Several council members also thanked medical professionals for their hard work during this pandemic.

