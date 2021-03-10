Brewster County looking to help vaccinate those who are homebound

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Brewster County is looking to help those who are homebound receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who wishes to receive the vaccine and is homebound for any reason can call the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 837-3488.

A deputy, along with a medical professional, will come to you for vaccinations.

Brewster County, in conjunction with local medical personnel, has a plan in place to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to... Posted by Brewster County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

