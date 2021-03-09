Advertisement

Unilever nixes normal label from beauty, self-care products

There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a...
There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a makeover.(Source: Unilever/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is no normal in Unilever’s world anymore.

The consumer packaged goods company is dropping the word “normal” from its beauty and personal care products, including the brands Dove, Vaseline and Axe.

Unilever says a study it recently conducted found 7 in 10 respondents felt using the word “normal” on product packaging has a negative impact.

For people aged 18 to 35, that number rose to 8 in 10.

Unilever also says it won’t Photoshop models anymore and will portray people from more diverse backgrounds in its advertising.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Sandoval.
Odessa Police searching for kidnapping suspect
A 2017 mugshot of Jose Luis Hernandez.
Suspect wanted for indecent assaults in Odessa turns himself in
While one man was asking questions, Diaz’s neighbor says two other men were at the back of the...
Midland and Odessa residents report men knocking on doors posing as Oncor employees
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries
Migrants crossed the Paso del Norte International Bridge last month from Ciudad Juárez to El...
Gov. Greg Abbott rejects aid from Biden administration in dispute over coronavirus testing for migrants

Latest News

A snake breeder created a snake that appears to have smiley faces on its skin.
Breeder creates snake covered in smiley face emojis
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, fans join in singing "The Eyes of Texas"...
Report finds ‘no racist intent’ behind song ‘Eyes of Texas’
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break to avoid another surge, CDC says
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring police investigating murder after man was found shot in car