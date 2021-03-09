ORMC to offer first shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday
A total of 400 doses will be available.
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center will be offering hundreds of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
Four hundred first doses of the vaccine will be administered at the ORMC Community Health Center from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Community Health Center is located at the corner of 5th & Muskingum.
To register for the first dose at ORMC, call (432) 582-8549.
Information on eligibility can be found here.
