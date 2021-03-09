Advertisement

ORMC to offer first shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday

A total of 400 doses will be available.
Odessa Regional Medical Center
Odessa Regional Medical Center(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center will be offering hundreds of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Four hundred first doses of the vaccine will be administered at the ORMC Community Health Center from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Community Health Center is located at the corner of 5th & Muskingum.

To register for the first dose at ORMC, call (432) 582-8549.

Information on eligibility can be found here.

