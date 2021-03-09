ORMC to offer first shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center will be offering hundreds of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Four hundred first doses of the vaccine will be administered at the ORMC Community Health Center from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Community Health Center is located at the corner of 5th & Muskingum.

To register for the first dose at ORMC, call (432) 582-8549.

Information on eligibility can be found here.

