Odessa Police searching for kidnapping suspect

Mugshot
Mugshot(Odessa Police Department)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The following is a news release from the Odessa Police Department:

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a Nathan Sandoval, date of birth 09/14/1997, in connection to a kidnapping that occurred this evening in Northeast Odessa.On March 8, 2021 at approximately 1751 hours, Odessa Police responded to 3939 Tanglewood (Golden Crest Apartments) in reference to an aggravated kidnapping. Investigation revealed that a Nathan Sandoval kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her into a vehicle. The victim was later safely located.Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, OPD detectives obtained an Aggravated Kidnapping “1st Degree Felony” warrant for Sandoval, who was last seen in the area of the 9000 block of Hubnik Road on foot.Sandoval was last seen wearing gray or black shorts, a black shirt, and black sweater with black shoes. Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Sandoval is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.

