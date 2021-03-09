Advertisement

Odessa Permian alum stars in UTPB football win

Kobe Robinson set a school-record with three touchdowns in the same game Saturday
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UTPB football team is 2-0 following another dominant win on Saturday. The Falcons were led by a record-setting performance from former Odessa Permian star Kobe Robinson.

The 5-foot-7 speedster recturned the opening kickoff against Lincoln (MO) 93 yards for a touchdown. Minutes later, Robinson caught a short pass and took off for an 85-yard score.

Another touchdown catch in the third quarter made Robinson the first UTPB football player to ever score three touchdowns in the same game.

“His ability to make plays, not just on offense but on special teams, adds another dimension,” UTPB Head Coach Justin Carrigan said. “He’s been great for us. A hard worker. A great addition to the program. Obviously a local guy, so we’re glad to have him here in front of his home crowd.”

The Falcons win will be broadcast on TV at 7 p.m. on Tuesday on KWWT My30.

