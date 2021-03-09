Midlander heads to Austin to fight for her brother

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Kathleen Kirwan Haynie is headed to Austin on Wednesday to fight for a new bill filed in the Texas House aimed at helping those with special needs to get life-saving organ transplants.

HB 119 is called “Daniel’s Bill.”

Daniel Kirwan, Kathleen’s brother, suffered from kidney failure and needed an organ transplant, but he couldn’t get the gift of life and sadly died.

Kirwan-Haynie is teaming up the State Representative Brooks Landgraf to push HB 119.

It aims to make sure that no family with a special needs child ever goes through was daniel did, or suffer as he did.

