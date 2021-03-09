Advertisement

Midlander enlists in America’s Navy

Shane Contreras, a 2019 graduate of Midland High School, will serve in the information...
Shane Contreras, a 2019 graduate of Midland High School, will serve in the information technology (IT) career field.(U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The following comes from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (March 4, 2021) Shane Contreras, 20, of Midland, Texas, took the oath of enlistment for service in America’s Navy at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio headquarters. 

Contreras, a 2019 graduate of Midland High School, will serve in the information technology (IT) career field. Administering the oath of enlistment was Lt. Michael Wojdyla, officer-in-charge, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Alamo City. 

In the Navy, IT plays an important role in everything from electronic mail systems, to shipboard control systems, to special intelligence (SI) systems.

Navy information system technicians (IT specialists) are enlisted Sailors who engage in a broad range of responsibilities, including network administration, database management and computer hardware and software implementation.

NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

