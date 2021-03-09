Midland and Odessa residents report men knocking on doors posing as Oncor employees

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Several midland and Odessa residents have reported men knocking on their door claiming to be with electric companies - such as Oncor.

Oncor says that if workers are sent to a neighborhood, they will always carry identification and be in uniform.

So if someone knocks on your door acting like an Oncor employee but won’t identify themselves - there’s a good chance something suspicious is going on.

Since last Friday, Jose Diaz and several of his neighbors have been on high alert when a group of men claiming to work for Oncor canvassed the neighborhood.

Diaz says the men knocked on his door and started asking his wife suspicious and personal questions.

While one man was asking questions, Diaz’s neighbor says two other men were at the back of the house attempting to break-in.

“The gentlemen that were out there that day were very suspicious. There was a car outside our house, and the gentleman ran to the car yelling at them, saying, “let’s go, let’s go, they’re chasing me. Unlock the door.” They got in, and they just sped off,” said Diaz.

Diaz says his neighbor gave a description of the vehicle and the men to the police department.

Diaz isn’t the only one.

Others have reported similar situations on local Facebook groups and Nextdoor.

The posts say a group of men knock on the door claiming to be with Oncor or another electric company.

“If you don’t know if they’re legit or not and you welcome them into your home, you don’t know who these people are; it could be very dangerous to anyone. If you’re home alone or a senior citizen home alone, they could take advantage of anyone who’s home alone,” said Diaz.

Oncor told me that they would never solicit door to door or send workers to an area without notifying the residents first.

