Gov. Greg Abbott to hold press conference on border crisis at 12 p.m.

MISSION, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott will be visiting Mission, Texas on Tuesday where he will be holding a press conference on the border crisis.

According to a release, Governor Abbott will be discussing the state’s border security efforts amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Prior to the press conference, Abbott will be briefed by representatives of the U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard.

The press conference is set to begin at 12 p.m.

