COVID survivors speak out about mask mandate

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There’s no shortage of things to argue about in modern society. The stimulus. Climate change. Should the Cowboys re-sign Dak Prescott [Edit: they did.]? And in the age of covid-19, everyone has an opinion on masks.

“When those numbers start to rise, that’s when we’re going to realize—when he’s going to realize—what this means,” COVID survivor Nora Canales said.

When Canales heard Gov. Abbott was rescinding Texas’ mask mandate, she was shocked.

She just returned home this weekend after two months in the hospital and over a month on a ventilator.

“I’m so scared of what this is going to do to the people,” she said.

The sentiment is shared by Lucas Molina, who barely survived the virus but lost friends and family.

“I thought that it was way too early to make that decision when people are still dying,” he said.

It can feel as if their expertise – their experience – goes unheeded.

“They have no idea what they’re facing,” Canales said.

Yet, not every covid survivor feels masks are necessary.

Pecos resident Halley Brookshire doesn’t believe masks are effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

“If I go to a business that requires it, I’ll put my mask on, but I’m not going to wear a mask if I don’t have to anymore,” he said.

All three survivors still suffer significant health issues. With the nation possibly turning a corner against the virus, Canales urges the governor to hold off just a little longer.

“I understand that the governor wants to reopen for the good of the state, but it’s not a good decision for the people.”

