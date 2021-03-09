Big Spring police investigating murder after man was found shot in car

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Casey Brackett, 29.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of 18th and Austin at 9:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found a Ford Focus that was pulled over on the side of the road. Inside, police found Brackett in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound.

Brackett was rushed to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use P3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.