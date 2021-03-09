Advertisement

Arrest made in Midland hit-and-run crash

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.

Justin Williamson has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.

On Sunday afternoon, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the 1000 block of North Midkiff for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

When police arrived, they found a motorcycle that had been hit by another vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling north on Midkiff when it began to turn into a private drive. Police say that the truck did not yield the right of way and that the motorcycle crashed into the truck. The driver of the truck left the scene.

On Tuesday, a Crime Stopper’s tip led police to the 2600 block of Flynt in connection to the crash.

The tip said that there was a Dodge pickup that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle that was missing its right taillight.

Police spoke with a man identified as Williamson, who admitted to driving the truck at the time.

A mugshot for Williamson was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Sandoval.
Odessa Police searching for kidnapping suspect
While one man was asking questions, Diaz’s neighbor says two other men were at the back of the...
Midland and Odessa residents report men knocking on doors posing as Oncor employees
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
A 2017 mugshot of Jose Luis Hernandez.
Suspect wanted for indecent assaults in Odessa turns himself in
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

Odessa Regional Medical Center
ORMC to offer first shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS: Ector Co. 16,487 (338 deaths), Midland Co. - 16,669 (241 deaths)
Daniel Kirwan
Midlander heads to Austin to fight for her brother
Daniel Kirwan
Daniel's Bill filed in Austin