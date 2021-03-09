Arrest made in Midland hit-and-run crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.

Justin Williamson has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.

On Sunday afternoon, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the 1000 block of North Midkiff for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

When police arrived, they found a motorcycle that had been hit by another vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling north on Midkiff when it began to turn into a private drive. Police say that the truck did not yield the right of way and that the motorcycle crashed into the truck. The driver of the truck left the scene.

On Tuesday, a Crime Stopper’s tip led police to the 2600 block of Flynt in connection to the crash.

The tip said that there was a Dodge pickup that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle that was missing its right taillight.

Police spoke with a man identified as Williamson, who admitted to driving the truck at the time.

A mugshot for Williamson was not immediately available.

