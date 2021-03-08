Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 3/8

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday is the start of a warming trend that will continue until mid-week. Windy conditions will be expected Monday through Wednesday with winds out of the South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. As temperatures and winds increase throughout the week, fire danger concerns last through Wednesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of this week, with temperatures in the upper 70s and in the 80s across the area. A chance for some strong thunderstorms is possible Friday and Saturday night. In addition, don’t forget to move your clocks forward one hour Saturday night!

