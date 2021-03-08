Suspect wanted for indecent assaults in Odessa turns himself in

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect accused of assaulting several women in Odessa has turned himself in.

Jose Luis Hernandez, 22, has been charged with three counts of indecent assault, a Class A Misdemeanor.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Hernandez turned himself in on Monday.

Odessa police had previously responded to three reports of indecent assaults that happened at three different locations across the city. An investigation revealed that the same suspect inappropriately touched all three victims.

