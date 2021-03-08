Advertisement

LGBTQ rights bill ignites debate over religious liberty

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out...
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the Equality Act.(Source: KCNC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A bill that would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people is a top priority of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress.

Yet as the Equality Act heads to the Senate after winning House approval, its prospects seem bleak — to a large extent because of opposition from conservative religious leaders.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the act, saying it discriminates against people of faith and threatens religious liberty.

The bill would amend civil rights law to cover sexual orientation and gender identity, with protections for employment, housing, education and public accommodations such as restaurants, theaters, hotels, libraries and retail stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nora Canales was told a ventilator the only thing that could save her life, but even then...
Midland woman survives COVID-19 after she was given a 50/50 chance to live
A heavy police presence was reported at Comfort Inn in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Suspect dies following shooting involving Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Odessa
United Supermarkets opens new store in Pecos.
Citing CDC recommendations, United Supermarkets alters mask policy
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment

Latest News

The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
High court revives ex-student’s suit against Georgia college
A 2017 mugshot of Jose Luis Hernandez.
Suspect wanted for indecent assaults in Odessa turns himself in
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Credit card borrowing falls to lowest in level in 4 years
INTERVIEW: Rattlesnake Roundup returns this Friday
INTERVIEW: Rattlesnake Roundup returns to West Texas
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Record credit card debt erased