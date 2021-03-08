H-E-B to continue requiring masks at stores

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - H-E-B will continue to require the use of masks at its stores even after Governor Greg Abbott announced he was lifting the statewide mask mandate.

“While statewide policy has changed, our store protocol has not. Mask use at our stores will remain. Our signs requiring mask use will remain posted at entrances and we will continue to make announcements in store,” stated H-E-B in a release.

H-E-B will also continue to require that its partners and vendors wear masks while at work.

Masks will be provided for customers who don’t have one.

“We ask for kindness and understanding from our customers in our expectation of them to wear masks in our stores.”

H-E-B will continue using the following safety protocols:

wearing masks

proper hand washing

plexiglass partitions

sanitization

social distancing

“As Texans helping Texans, let’s continue to protect each other while in our stores. Let’s keep wearing masks, to protect yourself, our fellow Texans, and our dedicated Partners who are committed to helping our communities throughout this pandemic and every other crisis this state may face.”

