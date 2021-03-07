Advertisement

Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover

By KTVT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (KTVT) - An investigation is underway by Texan school officials and the police after the mother of a 13-year-old boy claimed classmates bullied and abused him at a sleepover.

Summer Smith, the mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey, says her son has been bullied at Haggard Middle School in Plano, Texas, over the past year. She had been reporting the incidents, but she claims everything came to a head at a sleepover in February.

Smith posted a video to Facebook in which she accused SeMarion’s classmates of forcing him to drink urine at the sleepover. She says he was also shot with BB guns, hit in his sleep and called racial slurs.

She claims the sleepover was orchestrated by the students to purposefully bully SeMarion, saying one of them befriended him the month before to get him to come.

“How horrible must you be? This is not a prank. This is beyond bullying. You are evil,” said Smith of the accused students. “It was premeditated and obvious that SeMarion was only invited for their pure entertainment.”

Smith says her son has been harassed, degraded and physically and mentally tortured by his schoolmates, but despite the fact she reported the incidents, she says she received no help from school staff.

“When you say there’s nothing you can do, what do you mean exactly? Because, I got to be honest, it seems like there’s a lot of things you could do,” Smith said.

The Plano Independent School District would not release information about the specifics of the case but said, “Appropriate measures were promptly taken to protect the victim and to investigate the allegations.”

Police say they will conduct a full investigation to identify any criminal offenses.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported at Comfort Inn in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Suspect dies following shooting involving Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Odessa
United Supermarkets opens new store in Pecos.
Citing CDC recommendations, United Supermarkets alters mask policy
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
An Austin Energy truck in Austin after a winter snowstorm hit Texas on Feb. 15, 2021.
Texas will not fix ERCOT’s $16 billion power billing mistake
Gyllcinda Crayana Holyan, Anaya Holyan and Isabelle Salas.
Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers, mother in Carlsbad, NM

Latest News

Pope Francis hopes to deliver a message of hope, one underscored by the historic nature of the...
Where IS ruled, pope calls on Christians to forgive, rebuild
This image taken from body camera video released by the Rochester, N.Y., Police Department on...
Police investigate pepper spraying of NY mother near toddler
Video of the February incident has been made public at a time when the Rochester Police...
Police release body cam of mother being arrested, pepper sprayed near toddler
The Texas mother claims the sleepover was orchestrated by her son's classmates to purposefully...
Police investigating after teen's mother claims he was bullied, forced to drink urine