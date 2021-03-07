Midland County Libraries celebrate Dr. Seuss

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland County Public Libraries celebrated Dr. Seuss this weekend.

To honor the famous child author’s 117th birthday, the Midland County Centennial Library brought kids into the world of Dr. Seuss.

Their event had live readings of classic books, demonstrations creating wacky objects from those stories and other activities.

One organizer said hosting events like this is a great way to make reading fun.

“It does help get children excited,” Assistant Director of Social Impact and Community Outreach Megan Buck said. “Even if they’re reading it on an iPad or a phone or whatever or if they’re listening to the book. They’re still reading, and they’re still being exposed to literature and early literacy.”

The event was certainly a hit. Organizers said this was this biggest turnout the library has seen for an event since the pandemic started.

