Advertisement

Midland County Libraries celebrate Dr. Seuss

By Shane Battis
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland County Public Libraries celebrated Dr. Seuss this weekend.

To honor the famous child author’s 117th birthday, the Midland County Centennial Library brought kids into the world of Dr. Seuss.

Their event had live readings of classic books, demonstrations creating wacky objects from those stories and other activities.

One organizer said hosting events like this is a great way to make reading fun.

“It does help get children excited,” Assistant Director of Social Impact and Community Outreach Megan Buck said. “Even if they’re reading it on an iPad or a phone or whatever or if they’re listening to the book. They’re still reading, and they’re still being exposed to literature and early literacy.”

The event was certainly a hit. Organizers said this was this biggest turnout the library has seen for an event since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence was reported at Comfort Inn in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Suspect dies following shooting involving Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Odessa
As Endeavor Energy begins fracking eleven wells in Midland County, one resident speaks out...
Midland County woman at odds with Endeavor Energy
An Austin Energy truck in Austin after a winter snowstorm hit Texas on Feb. 15, 2021.
Texas will not fix ERCOT’s $16 billion power billing mistake
Earthquake seismograph.
Dozens of earthquakes reported in West Texas in the past week
Gyllcinda Crayana Holyan, Anaya Holyan and Isabelle Salas.
Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers, mother in Carlsbad, NM

Latest News

Families were invited to the Midland County Centennial Library to jump into the wild world of...
Midland County Libraries celebrate Dr. Seuss
Nora Canales was told a ventilator the only thing that could save her life, but even then...
Midland woman survives COVID-19 after she was given a 50/50 chance to live
Nora Canales was told a ventilator the only thing that could save her life, but even then...
Midland woman survives COVID-19 after she was given a 50/50 chance to live
United Supermarkets opens new store in Pecos.
Citing CDC recommendations, United Supermarkets alters mask policy