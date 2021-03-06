Advertisement

Pa. community surprises UPS driver for work during pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAUPHIN, Pa. (CNN) - A small community in Pennsylvania surprised their UPS driver for all of his hard work during the pandemic.

When Chad Turns drove into a parking lot in the town of Dauphin, he thought it was for a pick-up. Instead, he was greeted instead by a dozen residents clapping and yelling, “Thank you, Chad!”

The residents gave him a $1,000 with a large card signed by members of the community.

One customer said Turns is well-known for his thoughtfulness and kindness. For example, she said he often leaves treats for their dogs.

Turns say he’s overwhelmed and is touched that the community feels so strongly about him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

