Citing CDC recommendations, United Supermarkets alters mask policy

United Supermarkets opens new store in Pecos.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - Days after it altered its mask mandate to allow guests to choose whether or not to wear a mask, United Supermarkets has altered its mask policy.

United issued a statement Friday night announcing the change:

“The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is most important. Since the beginning of the pandemic, our United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos stores have consistently followed the CDC’s guidance on masks for team members, vendors and guests. While we know that mask requirements have been controversial and polarizing across some of our operating areas, we also know that masks in combination with social distancing and proper cleaning and sanitization can work to prevent the spread of the virus.

Although the Texas mandate will be lifted effective March 10, 2021, our front line team members have not had full access to the vaccine. Subsequently, our stores and facilities in Texas will continue to require masks for team members, vendors and guests, regardless of the mask mandate being lifted. We will continue to look to the CDC’s recommendations to determine our safety practices and look forward to the vaccine being readily available, not only to our frontline teams, but to the general population in the coming months.”

The company originally announced it was no longer requiring guests to wear masks after Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state’s mask mandate on March 2.

