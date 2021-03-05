Advertisement

Texas will not fix ERCOT’s $16 billion power billing mistake

The Public Utility Commission ignored its independent monitor’s recommendation to retroactively reduce the market price for power for at least part of the week of the winter storm.
An Austin Energy truck in Austin after a winter snowstorm hit Texas on Feb. 15, 2021.
An Austin Energy truck in Austin after a winter snowstorm hit Texas on Feb. 15, 2021.(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Mitchell Ferman
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - Texas’ utility regulator had an opportunity Friday to eliminate some of the $16 billion that the state’s grid operator erroneously overcharged power companies during last month’s deadly winter storm — but the board of the Public Utility Commission chose not to do so.

Some Texas electricity customers could have benefited from a decision to readjust the electricity market prices for the week of the storm, according to PUC Chair Arthur D’Andrea and some independent analysts. But other customers could have been harmed by such a move, D’Andrea said.

“I totally get how it looks like you’re protecting consumers [by readjusting electric prices],” D’Andrea said Friday during a PUC meeting. “But I promise you you’re not.”

D’Andrea added that a retroactive decision would have winners and losers: “You don’t know who you’re hurting. And you think you’re protecting the consumer and it turns out you’re bankrupting [someone else].”

Potomac Economics, the independent market monitor for the PUC, which oversees grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, had recommended that the PUC retroactively reduce the market price for power for at least part of the week of the freeze.

In Texas, wholesale power prices are determined by supply and demand: When demand is high, ERCOT allows prices to go up. During the storm, PUC directed the grid operator to set wholesale power prices at $9,000 per megawatt hour — the maximum price. Raising prices is intended to incentivize power generators in the state to add more power to the grid. Companies then buy power from the wholesale market to deliver to consumers, which they are contractually obligated to do.

But extended freezing weather made that impossible because it knocked a large portion of the state’s electricity generation offline.

ERCOT maintained its highest level of emergency alert until the morning of Feb. 19 — five days after the storm initially struck the state — a signal to the market that the power grid was still unstable, which kept prices high.

Potomac Economics wrote in a letter this week to the PUC that ERCOT kept market prices for power too high for nearly two days after widespread outages ended late the night of Feb. 17. ERCOT should have reset the prices the following day, the letter said.

D’Andrea, who was elevated to chair this week by Gov. Greg Abbott, and PUC Commissioner Shelly Botkin could have decided Friday to order ERCOT to follow Potomac Economics’ recommendation — a move that could have potentially shaved billions of dollars off of what the grid operator overcharged power companies.

State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, was hoping for a different decision by the PUC on Friday.

“Keeping the market at an artificial $9,000 for 32 hrs cost $16B,” Springer tweeted, adding that the Potomac Economics report “says those hours should be repriced, I agree.”

Most Read

As Endeavor Energy begins fracking eleven wells in Midland County, one resident speaks out...
Midland County woman at odds with Endeavor Energy
Police are searching for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old Texas girl
CBS7 Stock Photo
FIRST ON CBS7: Auto-pedestrian crash sends woman to the hospital with serious injuries
Patrick Ramirez, 29, is facing several felony charges after police executed a search warrant at...
Suspect found with drugs, money and stolen guns in Big Spring
Odessa Stabbing - 12th and Lee
Odessa police investigating stabbing

Latest News

Weeks after Winter Storm Uri devastated West Texas, people are still finding leaks and breaks...
Plumber shortage creates wait list for some services
Weeks after Winter Storm Uri devastated West Texas, people are still finding leaks and breaks...
PLUMBER SHORTAGE
Gyllcinda Crayana Holyan, Anaya Holyan and Isabelle Salas.
Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers, mother in Carlsbad, NM
A heavy police presence was reported at Comfort Inn in Odessa on Friday afternoon.
Authorities on scene of apparent shooting in Odessa
Midland ISD Administration Building.
Midland ISD hosting food pantry over Spring Break